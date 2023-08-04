Truth prevailed at last, says Himachal CM on conviction stay of Rahul Gandhi

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision to grant stay on the conviction of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu while reposing faith in the judiciary on Friday said the ‘truth has prevailed at last’.



The Chief Minister said that Rahul Gandhi was continuously raising his voice in Parliament against the anti-people policies and divisive politics of the Central government.

“For this very reason, the Central government hatched a conspiracy to target him politically and to prevent his presence in Parliament and restrain him from contesting election of Lok Sabha in 2024,” Sukhu, who met Rahul Gandhi, said in a statement.

The Chief Minister said an attempt was made to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi, who had become the voice of the people after the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“His parliamentary membership was suspended at the behest of the Union government, but now the Supreme Court has given him relief and the Congress welcomes the apex court’s decision,” he said.

The Chief Minister wished Rahul Gandhi would be back in Parliament soon to raise the voice of the people of Bharat.

“This decision will pave the way for the entire Opposition to unite under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi,” said Sukhu.

