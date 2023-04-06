TRUTH TRIUMPHS
Are you after me, because I spoke the truth?
Truth is my life truth will liberate truth is cup
Crucify me lay in the tomb truth will lift me up
cup I drink you will blink third day truth triumph
Annas the high priest yearned for Jesus’ blood
Caiaphas crook prophet not to lead but to loot
Herod immoral want to immortal pleasure hold
Pilate pleased hands washed blood stain hounded
I came for mine, my people embraced Barabbas boil
Judas got 30 pieces kissed gates of heaven went to hell
Peter stay by him to the death denied Jesus publicly ill
Criminals crowded to kill shouted never knew what will
Simon of Cyrene Samaritan deed entered history
lady Veronica gave Him to wipe His face on Calvary
Arimathea a lion to the lord after crucifixion body buried
soldier stabbed Christ in the side with a lance blood healed
Jesus in his identity calm concern compassion commission
Jesus in his dignity no resistance or retaliation in his passion
way to call crown Calvary cross Jesus in his destiny
Jesus in his divinity human to humanity trinity
Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin
