TRUTH TRIUMPHS

Are you after me, because I spoke the truth?

Truth is my life truth will liberate truth is cup

Crucify me lay in the tomb truth will lift me up

cup I drink you will blink third day truth triumph

Annas the high priest yearned for Jesus’ blood

Caiaphas crook prophet not to lead but to loot

Herod immoral want to immortal pleasure hold

Pilate pleased hands washed blood stain hounded

I came for mine, my people embraced Barabbas boil

Judas got 30 pieces kissed gates of heaven went to hell

Peter stay by him to the death denied Jesus publicly ill

Criminals crowded to kill shouted never knew what will

Simon of Cyrene Samaritan deed entered history

lady Veronica gave Him to wipe His face on Calvary

Arimathea a lion to the lord after crucifixion body buried

soldier stabbed Christ in the side with a lance blood healed

Jesus in his identity calm concern compassion commission

Jesus in his dignity no resistance or retaliation in his passion

way to call crown Calvary cross Jesus in his destiny

Jesus in his divinity human to humanity trinity

Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin

From The Author:

Like this: Like Loading...