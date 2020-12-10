Spread the love



















TTD Chairman urges Union Minister to upgrade Vedic Varsity



Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y. V. Subba Reddy has appealed to the Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ to upgrade SV Vedic University as a central varsity.

In his representation to Pokhriyal, Reddy said on Wednesday that the Vedic Varsity established in 2006 was recognised by the UGC as a state university under 2F category.

Besides establishing the varsity with the noble ambition of propagating vedic studies for posterity, TTD has also set up vedic pathashalas (schools).

It provides financial assistance to over 80 such vedic schools across the country.

Considering the yeoman services TTD has been rendering over the past 14 years, Reddy requested the Minister to accord 12 B recognition to the varsity to upgrade it into a central university, on the lines of the status given to three other Sanskrit universities in the country.

He said the university is offering degree and doctoral courses in various segments of vedic sciences.

“The AP government will provide all support for promotion and propagation of Vedas through TTD,” said Reddy.

Likewise, he also requested the minister to raise TTD’s quota of seats in Sri Venkateshwara College in Delhi.

He asked for raising the seats in Telugu, Tamil and Sanskrit courses in the Delhi college managed by TTD, whose foundation was laid by former vice president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan back in 1961.

Reddy highlighted that the quota request has been pending since 2016.

Meanwhile, the TTD Chairman issued a stern warning to a fake website promising to deliver Tirupati temple’s laddu prasadam (consecrated sweet) anywhere in the country unauthorisedly.

A fake website on balajiprasadam was launched on Monday and its illegal service of delivering laddus went viral on social media.

TTD filed a case and also referred this matter to its IT department for action.

The fake website has been taken down and the people who made it apologized for the blunder.

“We made a genuine effort. We also mentioned on the website that the laddus will be purchased from the TTD outlet. Considering the circumstances, we have discontinued the website which was launched on 7th December 2020,” a message on the website claimed.

The creators of the website apologized saying, “We apologise to anyone whose feelings have been hurt. We only wanted to assist people who are unable to travel especially during these difficult times. It was not our intention to cause any hurt to anyone. We are sorry.”