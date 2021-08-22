Spread the love



















TTD to bring Veda Pathashalas under SVVU



ArrayAmaravati: Aimed at sustaining and propagating rich knowledge available in the Vedas to posterity, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), custodian of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, will bring all Veda Pathasalas (schools) under the umbrella of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU), an official said on Saturday.

“To sustain the abundant knowledge embedded in the vedas for future generations, the TTD is brining all the Veda Pathasalas under the umbrella of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University,” said TTD additional executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.

Reddy held a review meeting of these Vedic schools at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Saturday.

He said the TTD envisages to make these schools role models for others.

“To acquire this goal, all the Veda Pathashalas across the country should be brought under the umbrella of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University,” he said.

For a start, Reddy said all the Veda Pathashalas are being affiliated to SVVU, with the Vizianagaram and Kotappakonda pathashalas already completing the process while the remaining shall be done in a month’s time.

“All the principals of Veda Pathashalas and the newly formed committee should evaluate common syllabus, examination pattern and issuance of certificates under the chairmanship of the SVVU vice-chancellor,” said the senior temple official.

“The SVVU VC in coordination with all the principals should bring out academic books with meaning and explanation of each mantra and their significance to the society,” he noted.

Likewise, he directed them to take this as a project work for the benefit of not only the students who are pursuing Vedic education, but also the common man who should understand its essence in an easy manner.

