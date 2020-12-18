Spread the love



















‘Tukde Gang’ leading Farmers Protest in the Country – MP Shobha Karandlaje

Udupi: The Udupi – Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje on Friday, December 18 claimed that the so-called “Tukde gang” was trying to turn the farmers’ stir at the national capital’s borders into a Shaheen Bagh like protest.

Addressing the press meet at the District BJP office, MP Shobha Karandlaje said that, a section of farmers were caught in the grip of a few people with “vested interests” and asserted that the government was working to address their misgivings about the reforms.

She further said, “The Congress’s manifesto in the 2019 general election to note promised to “repeal” the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act and said that Rahul Gandhi had asked the Congress-ruled States in 2013 to take measures to allow farmers to sell their produce directly.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar, who was the agriculture minister in the UPA government, had asked the States to amend the APMC Act and even warned them that the Centre would not provide financial assistance in the absence of three reforms. When the Modi government enacted these provisions, all these parties are now opposing them. This exposes their “shameful double standards”, she said.

Shobha also said that the Left parties, which are opposing three new farm sector laws, are following double standards by not implementing Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act in Kerala, which is ruled by the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Opposition parties were desperate and are misguiding the farmers on the three farming sector laws. Farmers should not fall prey to the designs of the Opposition parties, she said.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, which comprises members of different political parties, had discussed the three farm sector laws before finalising them. Now, some of the members in the same committee, including Congress members, are opposing them.

The government has not done away with APMCs and has provided Minimum Support Price under the market intervention scheme. The three farm laws were meant for the welfare of farmers and to provide them with better prices for their produce, she said.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, District BJP president Suresh Naik, ZP member Geethanjali Suvarna, District BJP women’s wing president Veena Shetty and .others were present during the press meet.