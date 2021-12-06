‘Tukde gang’ trying to break India into pieces: BJP leader

Panaji: The ‘Tukde gang’ is trying to break India into pieces by saying ‘Inshallah, Inshallah’, BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi said on Monday.

Ravi, who was speaking at a function in the Goa state BJP office to mark Babasaheb Ambedkar’s death anniversary, added that it was Ambedkar’s Constitution which was the glue which is holding the country together.

“Some people are trying to break India into pieces. ‘Tukde gang… Bharat tere tukde honge’. They are thinking of trying to break (India) by saying ‘Inshallah Inshallah’,” the BJP National General Secretary said.

“India is one and together because of Ambedkar’s Constitution… The dream of breaking India will not come true,” he added.

Ambedkar died on December 6, 1956.