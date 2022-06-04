Tulsi Gowda, Padmashree awardee takes part in Environment Day Celebrations at MRPL

Mangaluru: Plant trees, Take care of the greenery around you and conserve the natural resources appealed Smt Tulsi Gowda, Padmashree awardee while addressing the schoolchildren and MRPL Employees as Chief Guest during the World Environment Day Programme at MRPL.

Shri M Venkatesh, Managing Director MRPL in his presidential address said that MRPL produces 3 to 4 Lakh LPG cylinders per day which in turn prevents the cutting of trees. He highlighted the green initiatives of MRPL in regards to setting up the Bio-diversity park in the vicinity of our refinery at the marshy land area and also pointed out MRPL’s commitment towards the “Kudumburu river and adjacent to the mangrove forest rejuvenation project” at around 422 acres of land. It is the responsibility of the organisation to ensure the progress of the society and we are committed in our efforts, he assured.

Shri Sanjay Varma, Director of Refinery said that MRPL has initiated many Energy Conservation Drives and achieved good results. MRPL supports our PM’s vision to achieve Net-zero by 2070.

Shri M Dinesh Nayak, Bio-Diversity Expert participating as the Resource Person for the programme enlightened the audience with the medicinal and other benefits of different types of trees, their parts and fruits. He highlighted some of the endangered species. Shri K Keerthi Kumar, Regional Environment Officer, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board said that the industries need to work along with the people around to save our environment for future generations.

Dr Y Dinesh Kumar, Deputy Conservator Forest, Mangalore Division, Karnataka Forest Department spoke on the occasion and said that Earth is the only planet which supports life and we should not misuse air, water and soil primarily responsible for supporting life on this planet.

Shri MS Sudarsan, CGM – HSE welcomed the gathering. Shri BHV Prasad, ED Projects, Shri SP Kamath, ED Refinery, GGMs, DPS School Principal, staff & children and neighbouring school teachers & children and MRPL employees participated in the programme.

The dignitaries planted the saplings at the end of the programme.