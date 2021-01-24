Spread the love



















Tulu Koota Kuwait held virtual TuluParba 2020

Kuwait: Tulu Koota Kuwait, a well-known and prestigious Association of coastal Karnataka people residing in Kuwait, held its annual Tulu Parba 2020 on the virtual medium on Friday, 8th January 2021. It was broadcasted live on NammaKudla TV Channel, YouTube channel, Facebook Channels and TKK Facebook. For the past 21 years, the association has been spreading its name and fame by conducting various activities, social, cultural and philanthropic works. Keeping in mind the rules of the State of Kuwait for the Covid-19 Pandemic, Tulu Parba 2020 event was held virtually with grand fervour. It was viewed by lakhs of Tuluvas spread around the world, and the efforts for putting this beautiful extravaganza under the able leadership of Mr Ramesh S Bhandary was applauded by one and all.

The program was inaugurated with lighting of the lamp by the Tulu Koota Kuwait President Mr Ramesh S Bhandary, Management Committee Members and Advisors. The program commenced with blessings from three prominent personalities of Tulunadu, Padmabhushan Dr D Veerendra Heggade, Darmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Darmastala, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop, Diocese of Mangalore and Mr Haji Abdul Rashid President of Syed Madani Darga, Ullal, Mangalore.

Padmabhushan Dr D Veerendra Heggade expressed that he is very satisfied with the work that Tulu Koota Kuwait is undertaking in Tulu Nadu and in Kuwait. Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha said that Tulu Koota Kuwait is keeping up the Tulu Nadu culture and doing the good work of passing on the culture to the next generation. Mr Haji Abdul Rashid applauded the unity of Tulu Koota Kuwait. The dignitaries praised Tulu Koota Kuwait, where people of all communities irrespective of caste and religion come under one umbrella based on one language.

While addressing the virtual viewers all over the world, President, Mr Ramesh S Bhandary expressed his joy and happiness, that Koota was able to organize TuluParba 2020 through the virtual medium despite the painful situation due to COVID-19. He stressed that Tuluvas in Kuwait live with harmony and peace like one family with the utmost respect and TKK is a lovely Family of all the Tuluvas living in Kuwait. He extended sincere thanks to the event sponsors, well-wishers, committee members and supporters of Tulu Koota Kuwait. He also congratulated all the Merit scholarship winners and awardees of TKK Merit Award for Academic Excellence in 10th& 12 Std Board Exams.

The cultural program including a variety of dances and songs were performed on stage by famous cultural team Makkimane Kalavrinda, Mangalore. Rib tickling comedy skit was performed by well-known artists, Baletelipale and Majabharata fame, Maskiri Kudla team. Kechu Kalyana Yaksha Hasya Rasa was performed by famous artists of Tulu Nadu, Aravind Bolar, Bhojaraj Vamanjoor, Dinesh Kodapadav, Prasanna Shetty Bailur. Lakhs of virtual viewers were stuck to their TV screens to watch the event until the end. Owing to high viewership and public demand, the program was re-telecasted on Namma Kudla 247 TV channel and Facebook channels on Sunday, 10th January 2021.

The main focal point of the program was TKK Welfare Video presentation. All the welfare activities carried out by Tulu Koota Kuwait during tough Covid Pandemic Year 2020 were highlighted including Major projects such as New house donation to Widow Ms Leelavathi Bangera from Bantwal, Mangalore under TKK Ashraya Yojane, Food kits distribution, Medical Grant, Death grant, Laptop Donation, Merit Scholarship, Felicitation to Kuwait Covid-19 warriors etc. Viewers at large truly appreciated the efforts put by the association in the welfare front under the leadership of dynamic President Mr Ramesh S Bhandary and dedicated Welfare officer Mr Lionel Mascarenhas well supported by Committee members, TKKwell-wishers and donors.

Nithin B. Salian, a well-known TV anchor of Namma Kudla 24/7, hosted the whole program with his unique anchoring skills leaving the virtual audience mesmerized. The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks rendered by Mr Vijay Wilson Albuquerque, General Secretary of Tulu Koota Kuwait.

The praises and congratulatory comments from the viewers throughout the program were adequate to claim that Tulu Parba 2020 was a Huge Success. Tulu Koota Kuwait is glad that although it was held virtually, Tulu Parba 2020 managed to capture lakhs of viewers.

The sponsors of the event are Al Mullah Exchange Company Kuwait, Khain Properties & Builders Udupi, Al Ahleia Insurance Company Kuwait, Bader Al Samah Hospital, TVS HyderGroup Kuwait, FK Jewelers Kuwait, Oriental Group of Restaurants Kuwait, Land Trades Builders and Developers Mangalore, Archana ProjectsUdupi and Gersen International Gen. Trad&Cont. Company, Kuwait.