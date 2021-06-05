Spread the love



















Tulu Koota Kuwait holds Blood Donation Camp 2021

Tulu Koota Kuwait (TKK), the prominent association in Kuwait, organized a blood donation camp on Friday 28th May 2021 at Kuwait Central Blood Bank, Jabriya.

TKK is actively participating in various welfare activities in India and Kuwait. Blood Donation camp is one among them, with an attempt to pay back to the society under the banner – “Give Blood, Save Life.” During the crucial time of the current covid pandemic, when various hospitals in Kuwait needed blood, Tulu Koota Kuwait made a courageous choice to serve the society by its unique way of charity by conducting Blood Donation Drive – 2021. The blood donation drive from the Tulu Koota association will help significantly to patients in need of blood.

The president of Tulu Koota Kuwait, Sanath Shetty, symbolically inaugurated the noble task of blood donation, followed by the management and the committee members by donating blood. People of different age participated in this noble task and donated their gift of life. Among the 150 voluntarily registered blood donors, 125 donors successfully donated blood with active participation. TKK volunteers and committee members coordinated the task with enthusiasm and dedication.

Tulu Koota Kuwait honoured all the blood donors with a certificate as a token of appreciation for their contribution. Badr Al Samaa Clinic Kuwait sponsored a gift bag with a sanitiser, fruit, and fruit juice to all the Blood donors. Al Mulla Exchange, another sponsor of the event, gifted a key chain to the donors. The welfare officer arranged goodie bags with a cap, stress ball, and mug for distribution to donors. The donors appreciated the efforts of Tulu Koota Kuwait for this noble task.

The program was well coordinated by the dynamic and energetic welfare officer Vijay Wilson. TKK advisors, ex-presidents, management and all committee members of TKK were present throughout the camp and contributed in various ways to the success of the event.

President Sanath Shetty thanked the medical staff and officials of the Kuwait Central Blood Bank, Jabriya, for their kind cooperation to conduct the blood donation camp smoothly with the strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines. President also thanked Badr Al Samaa Clinic Kuwait for sponsoring T-Shirts with the TKK logo to all the committee members, Al Mulla Exchange for the gifts, Sachidanand Suvarna, for the timely preparation of certificates and banners, and Sangeetha Restaurant for arranging refreshment. The organizers appreciated the contributions of Reshma Noronha and Anitha Bhandary.

This Blood Donation Camp was conducted in cooperation with the Embassy of India, Kuwait marking the 75th year of Indian independence and 60th year of India – Kuwait Diplomatic Relationship.

Like this: Like Loading...