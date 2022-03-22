Tulu Koota Kuwait holds Blood Donation Camp 2022

Kuwait: Tulu Koota Kuwait (TKK), the prominent association in Kuwait, organized a blood donation camp on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Kuwait Central Blood Bank, Jabriya, Kuwait.

TKK is actively participating in various welfare activities in India and Kuwait. Blood Donation camp is one among them, with an attempt to pay back to the society under the banner – “Give Blood, Save Life.”, with an aim to help significantly patients in need of blood.

The president of Tulu Koota Kuwait, Mr Sanath Shetty, inaugurated the noble task of blood donation, followed by the management and the committee members by donating blood. People of different ages participated in this noble task and donated their gift of life. Despite Saturday being a working day for many, the turnout for blood donation was overwhelming. Among the 105 voluntarily registered blood donors, 90 donors were successfully donated blood with active participation. TKK volunteers and committee members coordinated the task with enthusiasm and dedication.

Tulu Koota Kuwait honoured all the blood donors with a certificate, memento, and a refreshment kit as a token of appreciation for their blood donation. The program was well coordinated by the energetic welfare officer Mr Vijay Wilson Albuquerque. TKK advisors, ex-presidents, management, and all committee members were present throughout the camp and contributed in various ways to the success of the event.

President Mr Sanath Shetty thanked all the medical staff and officials of the Kuwait Central Blood Bank, Jabriya, for their kind cooperation to conduct the blood donation camp smoothly in an efficient way. President also thanked Badr Al Samaa Clinic Kuwait, and Mr Abdul Razak, Manager Badr Al Samaa Medical Center, who is also vice president of TKK for sponsoring T-Shirts and refreshment kits, Mr Manoj Kumar & Sachidanand Suvarna for designing the flyer, certificates & Roll-up Banner, Mr Wilson D’Souza for taking the responsibility of printing banner and certificates. Sangeetha Restaurant provided evening snacks. President and welfare officer thanked all the sponsors of the event, Al Mulla Exchange, Badr Al Samaa Medical Center, TVS Cargo, Khain Properties- Udupi, and FK Jewellers.

The donors appreciated the efforts of Tulu Koota Kuwait for this noble task.