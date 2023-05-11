Tulu Koota Kuwait Holds Blood Donation Camp

Kuwait: On May 5th, 2023, Tulu Koota Kuwait (TKK) organized a blood donation camp at the Central Blood Bank in Jabriya. TKK is known for actively participating in various welfare activities both in India and Kuwait. To give back to society under the banner of “Give Blood, Save Life” and in light of the blood shortage in Kuwait, the blood donation camp was organized.

People of different ages actively participated in this noble task, donating their gift of life. The TKK volunteers and committee members coordinated the event with enthusiasm and dedication. In appreciation of the donors, TKK honoured them with certificates and refreshment kits. Throughout the event, TKK advisors, ex-presidents, management, and committee members were present to contribute in various ways to the success of the blood donation camp.

The welfare officer, Mr Vijaykumar Kairangala, led the coordination of the program, which was well received. TKK expressed their gratitude to all the medical staff and officials of the Kuwait Central Blood Bank for their cooperation in conducting the blood donation camp. Dr Latifa Al-Dowaisan, the Medical Director of Salmiya Clinic, Kuwait, attended the camp and emphasized the importance of blood donation.

Salmiya Clinic sponsored the refreshment kits of the blood donors. Mr Manoj Kumar designed the flyer, certificates, and roll-up banner. Mr Wilson D’Souza printed the certificates, and Sangeetha Restaurant provided evening snacks. President and welfare officer expressed their appreciation to all the sponsors of the event.

