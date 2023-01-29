Tulu Koota Kuwait holds free Medical Check-up and Consultation Camp

Kuwait: Tulu Koota Kuwait conducted a free medical checkup and consultation camp in coordination with Badr Al Samaa Medical Center Farwaniya, Kuwait on Friday 20 January 2023 from 7 A.M to 12 P.M. at their clinic premises.

The event was well organized and skillfully carried out for the benefit of the members of Tulu Koota Kuwait. The event was well coordinated by Mr Vijay Kairangala, Welfare Officer with active support from TKK committee members and Badr Al Samaa Medical Center coordinator Ms Preema and their staff members.

Mr Abdul Razak, Nitte young and dynamic President of Tulu Koota Kuwait, on the occasion, highlighted the importance of medical check-ups and consultation camps and the objective of TKK in conducting such noble events to help the TKK members and their families. Medical checkups included monitoring Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar, and the tests for Cholesterol, Liver Screening, and Creatinine (Kidney Screening). There was a very good response from the association members and more than 100 members availed the benefit of this camp. TKK President thanked doctors and all the staff members of Badr Al Samaa for their caring and dedicated service to make this event a successful one.

Badr Al Samaa Medical Center thanked Tulu Koota Kuwait for giving them an opportunity to associate with such a noble cause.

TKK thanked all its sponsors for their continuous support throughout the year.

