Tulu Koota Kuwait Holds Free Medical Check-up & Consultation Camp

Kuwait: Tulu Koota Kuwait conducted a free medical check-up, and consultation camp in coordination with Badr Al Samaa Medical Center Farwaniya, Kuwait on Friday 11th December 2020 from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm. at the clinic premises.

In this pandemic, a well-organized Nobel event took place with great support from Abdul Razak Manager of Badr Al Samaa Medical centre and Cultural Secretary of TKK adhering to all COVID protocols.

A separate tent was put up for the free medical Camp. 102 Tulukoota members got registered and took the benefit of the Camp.

Ramesh S Bhandary – President of Tulu Koota Kuwait, the key person behind this Camp, highlighted the importance of Free Medical Check-up and consultation Camp and the objective of TKK in conducting such a noble event to help the Koota members and their families who fear to go to the Hospitals for the routine check-up during the Covid-19. The Medical check-up included check-up of Blood Pressure and Blood sugar, and tests like Cholesterol, Liver Screening and Creatinine (Kidney Screening). There was a very good response from the Koota members who registered in huge numbers and got the medical check-up done. The needy participants got medical consultation and guidance from expert Doctors. The president also thanked the management and all the staff members of Badr Al Samaa for their caring and dedicated service to make the event a successful one.

Abdul Razak, Manager, Badr Al Samaa Medical Center thanked the President and Committee Members of Tulu Koota association for giving them an opportunity to associate with such a noble cause.

TKK Management and all committee members together as a team contributed towards the success of the event, which was well coordinated by Welfare Officer Lionel Mascarenhas.