Tulu Koota Kuwait holds garden cleaning Program

Kuwait: Tulu Koota Kuwait one of the largest and most prominent associations in Kuwait, recently organized a garden cleaning program on Friday February 24, 2023, at Salmiya Garden Kuwait.

For the past 23 years, Tulu Koota Kuwait has organized various welfare activities that have benefited the society in Tulunadu and Kuwait. As it continues this welfare activity, lately, TKK organized a welfare activity that benefits the society where we live, “The Garden cleaning Program“ and this event was celebrated to mark the Republic day of India and the National Day of Kuwait uniquely.

This noble task started as per the assigned time sharp 6:30 am. The members of Tulu Koota Kuwait, their families along with children enthusiastically participated in this event. The cold weather didn’t hinder the members from participating, their keenness and dedication towards the noble task is commendable.

Dynamic and Energetic committee members alongside the former President of the association Mr Chandrahas Shetty coordinated the entire event. All the committee members contributed their best effort in the day’s task of Garden cleaning and marked another successful event.

Young and Active President of Tulu Koota Kuwait Mr Abdul Razak Nitte, briefed the importance of the program and our service towards the Karma Bhoomi by keeping its surrounding spotless which is at present need of the Hour. He thanked Mr Chandrahas Shetty for planning and initiating the event and making it a success. He also thanked event sponsors for their contribution and support.

The program Coordinator in his gratitude message thanked all the committee members, their families and children who came in large numbers and participated in the cleaning drive and making the event a grand success.

