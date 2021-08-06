Spread the love



















Tulu Koota Kuwait Holds Webinar on Medical Awareness

Kuwait: Tulu Koota Kuwait (TKK) conducted a webinar on ‘Health care and well being during Covid-19’ on 22nd July 2021, virtually via zoom platform. The webinar was conducted in the Tulu language for the benefit of all Tulu speaking communities in Kuwait. The webinar was conducted in association with Badr Al Samaa, and the Embassy of India, Kuwait marking the 75th year of Indian independence and 60th year of India – Kuwait Diplomatic Relationship.

This program was started with a brief introduction by Welfare Officer, Mr Vijay Wilson followed by playing of Kuwait and Indian National Anthem.

Dynamic president of the association, Mr Sanath Kumar Shetty welcomed the dignitaries and all the participants for the webinar and briefed them about the importance of TKK organizing this webinar related to health care and covid awareness.

Dr Preeti Shetty welcomed and introduced the chief guest and the main speaker for the event.

Dr Surendra Nayak, Senior Specialist, Histopathology Dept, Maternity Sabah Hospital, Kuwait and Ex-president of Indian Doctor’s Forum was the chief guest for the event. In his speech, he appreciated the efforts taken by Tulu Koota Kuwait by arranging a useful health webinar in the Tulu language for the benefit and better understanding of the Tulu speaking community in Kuwait. He stressed that “health is wealth” and we should take care of our health by taking proper care of our food, exercise, and sleep with minimum stress.

Dr Soumya Shetty, MBBS, MS (ENT) well-known ENT specialist at Badr Al Samaa Medical Center Kuwait, was the main speaker of this webinar. In her talk, Dr Soumya Shetty clearly explained and shared the information about how to manage our wellbeing and general health during this ongoing Covid-19 pandemic by taking all health precautions. In addition, she expressed her views on being positive during this pandemic time and the importance of physical isolation rather than social isolation.

Both the speakers answered and well attended various questions related to Covid-19 which were asked by the audience.

Mr Roshan Quadras, General Secretary of TKK thanked expert speakers and everyone for their support. TKK technical team smoothly handled the virtual session.

