Tulu Koota Kuwait Merit Scholarships 2023

Applications are accepted from minimum one year valid members children studying either in the State of Kuwait or in India, scoring high grades in class 10 or 12 board examination held during the academic year 2022-2023. Candidates obtaining high grades but not eligible for merit cum means scholarship shall be honored with merit certificate and medal.

Tulu Koota Kuwait firmly believes in the great value of education and is strongly committed to helping the needy students to achieve their educational goals.

Last date for the submission is 10th October 2023. For further information, please contact

50762531/50323373. Also you can email the details to secretarytkk@gmail.com.

Like this: Like Loading...