TULU KOOTA Kuwait to host much-awaited Family Picnic 2023 on March 03, 2023 at Al Sahel Sports Club Abuhalifa

Kuwait: What better way is there to enjoy a relaxing day with your family – soaking in the sunshine, eating good food and simply being together, enjoying fun-filled games – than with a glorious, family picnic? Before the hot summer slips in, follow our formula to create the perfect family picnic. Tulu Koota Kuwait, an association which believes in unity through language with an aim to bring all the Tulu-speaking people together as one family hosts various events every year. An outdoor family picnic is one among them, and there will be a fantastic round-up of the best picnicking spot in Kuwait for family get together – “FAMILY PICNIC – 2023” being scheduled on Friday, 3rd March 2023 at Al Sahel Sports Club, Abuhalifa Kuwait from 9:00 AM onwards.

We assure you that there will be something for everyone at this picnic, a fun-filled day with awe-inspiring games for all, accompanied by Tulunadu traditional games like Kuttidonnne, Lagori, and Breaking the Pot that marks the centre of attraction. Make a note of the date in your diary ahead and don’t miss this perfect opportunity to participate. Entry is FREE for all Tuluvas and members can participate and compete in the games of their age category and win lots of prizes.

Unique individual games and regular team games such as Kabaddi, Volleyball, Throwball and Tug of war have been planned. It’s the best opportunity to show your skill and win prizes and fame. All the members of the TKK join as one family and the whole day will remind the festival of Tulunadu, do not miss the chance, so enrol, witness and rejoice your day with us.

Important Note: All the games will start by 9:30 am, further prior entry of the teams is required for Kabaddi and Volleyball, Throwball and Tug of War. Registrations are open now and participants can register for individual and group games using the link below.

http://www.tulukootakuwait.org/tkksports.htm

To ensure participation, register yourself and your team for the games well in advance. For more information please contact TKK Sports Secretary Mr Srinath Prabhu on Tel: 67074782 and for membership renewal please contact TKK PRO Mr Lionel Mascarenhas on Tel: 97731855

For more details please contact 66922964, 99136935, 66935227 or check on the website: www.tulukootakuwait.org you can even email us at: info@tulukootakuwait.org.

Kindly refer to the picnic flyer for more information.

