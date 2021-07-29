Spread the love



















Tulu Koota Kuwait to Inaugurate Tulu Lipi learning classes ‘Bale Tulu Kalpuga’

Kuwait: Tulu Koota Kuwait is organizing the inauguration of “Bale Tulu Kalpuga” – a series of online Tulu Lipi Classes inauguration in association with Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, Mangalore on 30th July at 10.30 AM Kuwait time (1.00 PM IST), virtually on zoom platform.

Mr. Dayananda G. Kattalsar, President, Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy will inaugurate the program. Dr. Thukarama Poojary, Founder, Rani Abbakka Tulu Study Center will preside over the function as chief guest.

Most Rev. Dr Jerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese and Shri Shri Gurudevananda Swamiji, Shree Gurudevaddatta Sanstana, Odiyuru will bless this auspicious event.

The other well-known journalists, presidents of various Tulu associations, and dignitaries from Tulu Nadu and other countries will be the guests of honor for the function.

Tulu Koota Kuwait is one of the well-known associations in Kuwait, which always carries out various welfare and charity work for Tulu Nadu and the people of Tulu Nadu residing in Kuwait or India. In this connection, this Tulu Lipi learning class will help a large number of Tulu-speaking fraternities. President and all committee members urge all Tulu-speaking people to come forward to register in large numbers to learn the script of our mother tongue and to make this program a grand success.

Contact Details for registration : +96565891306 /+96566922964

