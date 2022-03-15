Tulu Koota Kuwait to organize blood donation campaign on March 19

Tulu Koota Kuwait is organizing a blood donation campaign this Saturday, Mar 19, 2022, from 1.00 pm to 6.00 pm at Kuwait Central Blood Bank, Jabriya,

Tulu Koota Kuwait, under its welfare project, with an intent to serve the society, is organizing the blood donation campaign under the banner of “Donate Blood, Save Life”. The campaign is one of the various welfare activities of Tulu Koota Kuwait aimed towards contributing to society.

A donation of blood means a few minutes to you, but a lifetime for somebody else.

If you feel passionate support your fellow human beings, come forward and join hands with us by donating blood.

For more information and contact details refer to the attached flyer.

Please click on below link to register.

http://www.tulukootakuwait.org/bdc.htm