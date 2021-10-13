Spread the love



















Tulu Koota Kuwait to organize Free Medical Checkup, and Consultation Camp – 2021

Kuwait: Tulu Koota Kuwait in coordination with Badr Al Samaa Medical Centre, Kuwait organizing a social charity event, Free Medical Checkup, and Consultation Camp – 2021 on Friday, October 15th from 7 A.M to 1 P.M. This free medical camp is organized for the benefit of its members and people at large who are really in need of their health checkup during this Covid-19 pandemic. Tulu Koota Kuwait conducts this medical camp fully adhering MOH Kuwait Covid-19 social distancing protocols. Prior registration is mandatory for the medical camp, which also includes the free consultation with the General physician. The free medical checkup and consultation Camp -2021 includes monitoring Blood Pressure. Blood Sugar level, Cholesterol, SGPT (Liver Screening), and Creatinine (Kidney Screening). The testing prefers 6-8 hours of fasting.

Further, if found necessary patients can avail all the necessary consultation in various other departments General Medicine, Internal Medicine, Dental, Gynecology, Orthopedic, ENT, Ophthalmology(EYE), and Pediatrics. In addition, a special 50% discount on further LAB/RADIOLOGY services can be claimed within 7 days.

For more details kindly refer to the attached flyer. We urge members to make use of this benefit and to carry out early registration using the provided link. For more information and registration please refer to the event flyer.

