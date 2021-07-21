Spread the love



















Tulu Koota Kuwait to present online Tulu webinar on medical awareness

Kuwait: Tulu Koota Kuwait is organizing a live webinar on “HEALTH CARE AND WELL BEING DURING COVID -19”, in association with Badr Al Samaa Medical Center, Farwaniya, and Embassy of India, Kuwait, on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 10:30 A.M. virtually on Zoom platform.

Dr Surendra Nayak (Ex-president, Indian Doctor’s Forum, Senior Specialist, Maternity Sabah Hospital, Kuwait) will preside over the function as chief guest. The keynote speaker for this webinar will be Dr Soumya R Shetty (MBBS, MD), a well-known ENT specialist from Badr Al Samaa Medical Center Kuwait.

Tulu Koota Kuwait is one of the largest south Canara association in Kuwait, carrying out various welfare and charity work in Kuwait and India. TKK has arranged this talk to help people by arranging an informative talk in Tulu language to benefit people from Tulunadu. TKK urge all Tulu speaking fraternity to join in large numbers and make this program a grand success.

Zoom Meeting link

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 83246770075?pwd= UnhEaUJwN0lsVlI3d0c0N1JTK2dCdz 09

Meeting ID: 832 4677 0075

Passcode: 319866

