Tulu Parba Competitions -2022 from Tulu Koota Kuwait

Kuwait: Tulu Koota Kuwait is organizing the much-awaited TULU PARBA COMPETITIONS – 2022, after a hiatus of two years, at the auditorium of the Indian Community School – Senior, Salmiya on 23 rd September 2022 from 10.00 AM onwards.

Tulu Koota Kuwait, one of the largest and most well-known associations in Kuwait, is always at the forefront to conduct various welfare and charity work for the people of Tulu Nadu residing in Kuwait or India. In this connection, its annual cultural function, Tulu Parba competitions – 2022 marks the beginning. Tulu Koota Kuwait has meticulously planned various competitions on stage and also online through youtube solo and group competitions, for different age groups starting from newborns to adult members of the association. The detailed list of competitions, rules, and regulations can be seen on the association website, tulukootakuwait.com.

The President and all committee members would like to invite Tulu-speaking fraternities to come forward in large numbers, register, and participate in various competitions to showcase their talent and make this program a grand success.

Contact details for registration : 99473630 / 66922964 / 97731855 / 66027622.

