‘Tulu Patherga – Tulu Oripaga’ Team Holds Blood Donation Campaign In DUBAI

UAE: Web-based ‘Tulu Patherga – Tulu Oripaga’ a prominent group dedicated to promoting the Mother tongue “Tulu” from decades around Gulf Regions, successfully conducted a Blood Donation Campaign at the DHA Head Quarters blood Bank facility on 05 February 2023 with a large number of donors.

‘Tulu Patherga – Tulu Oripaga’ group came to the limelight after publishing “Appe Bhashe“ a maiden Tulu Language handbook in Dubai with the blessings of Dr Veerendra Hegde, more than 2000 copies of the same were distributed. “Appe Bashe“was written and compiled under the leadership of Premjit with the support and help of a few Tulu-loving members.

Further ‘Tulu Patherga – Tulu Oripaga’ group conducts the ‘Gauji Gammath’ programme, the ‘Gobbuleda Lace’ annual picnic which has been highly appreciated for the traditional games and food.

Further not only dedicated to promoting the Tulu language, ‘Tulu Patherga – Tulu Oripaga’ team has been doing noble work by educational and providing hospital support for the needy people in the home town and by conducting Blood Donation Campaigns in DUBAI regularly with the help of its supporters and members.

This year more than 90 units of blood were donated with the support and coordination of Balakrishana Salian. Scottbader, one of the leading companies sponsored and supported the TPTO team by providing customized T-shirts for each donor along with fruits and juices.

On behalf of the team TPTO, Premjit thanked each donor, volunteer and staff of DHA and Balakrishna Salian for his wonderful coordination for the success of the Blood Donation Campaign. Executive members Satish Poojary, Shobitha Premjith, Manoj Kulal, Radhakrishna and Hemachandra extended their support throughout the campaign.

