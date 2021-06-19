Spread the love



















Tulu Song ‘Mokeda Singari’ Sung by Our ‘Mokeda Top Cop’ goes Viral getting Wide Applause

Mangaluru: This Police Commissioner is quite different from all the Police Commissioners the City of Mangaluru had so far. Apart from doing his Commissioner’s job with great Responsibility, Dedication, and Commitment, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar during his leisure time loves to sing, play, swim, and participate in many other co-curricular activities. He is a fun-loving, jolly, and easy-going guy, and mixes with all types of people, including the police personnel. It should be noted that ever since N Shashi Kumar took over the charge as Police Commissioner he has come up with quite a few initiatives starting with a month-long fitness workshop for the police personnel to keep them trim, fit and healthy, both men and women, then he had organized a cricket match to keep the police involved in sporting activities.

And later, alarmed over a number of people and also police personnel getting infected by coronavirus on duty, Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar has directed that kiosks be set up outside all police stations for people who come there to file complaints, passport ID verification, etc. Followed by that he took the initiative in providing free lunch and dinner to the frontline workers aka police who toiled hard combating the Covid-19 pandemic. Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar who loves to sing recently had come up with yet another initiative of his, encouraging a bunch of police personnel to come forward and unleash their hidden singing talents after Arvind Vivek-a promoter of his online virtual facebook live ( his 153 episodes) had contacted the police commissioner to involve the police in a singing online show/live performance named “Gana Sudhe”! And now to bring out the hidden singing talents among the police, he had taken the initiative in hosting “Gana Sudhe”, which was promoted live on Arvind Vivek’s Facebook page, and the performance was held in the studio of St Aloysius College Sarang 108.7 FM on 1 June 2021 from 2.230 pm onwards.





Among the nearly 20 police personnel who took part in ‘Gana Sudhe” giving their best singing performance which became viral on social media via Facebook which had left thousands impressed received lots of applause from the listeners, making them all social media sensations. Among these bevies of singers was police commissioner Shashi Kumar who had beautifully rendered the Kannada song “Geethanjali” by C B Shankar, and also a Hindi song from the 1971 movie ‘Anand’- this showed apart from being the Top Cop, he is also a great athlete, Cricketer, Swimmer, and also a great SINGER.

Following close on its heels, after his radio performance, the Police Commissioner had uploaded yet another song he sang while he was traveling in his car, which also went viral. And now showing his love to Tulunadu, the police commissioner has beautifully sung the Tulu Song “MOKEDA SINGARI” from the 1972 Tulu movie “PAGETHA PUGE”, originally sung by SP Balasubramanyam, and after the song went viral, the police commissioner has received lots of praises and applause. It should be also noted that the first time, police commissioner made his stage appearance was when he sang a devotional song and entertained the crowd during the Brahmakalashotsava celebration of the Mahalingeshwara temple at Pandeshwar on 9 January 2021.

The police commissioner, who has already impressed the public of the city by his strict officer approach, showed the other side of his personality in the temple celebration. And now by singing a Tulu song, police commissioner Shashi Kumar is promoting the culture of the place where he is appointed as the Top Cop, that Kudla is a great place for fun, culture, and tradition. And that’s how a police commissioner, a District Representative should be and not cranky and sober. His rendition of Tulu song “Mokeda Pingari’ shows his respect for the region. Great Singing and the smooth sound of Shashi Kumar was delightful and the Internet thought that too, with lots of praises received. Bravo!

