Tulukoota Kuwait holds virtual Tuluparba 2021

Kuwait: TuluKoota Kuwait a well-known south Canara association in Kuwait held its annual Tulu Parba 2021 through virtual medium On Friday, October 29, 2021, on Namma Kudla TV Channel, YouTube channel and Facebook Channels.

TKK mainly focuses on charity projects or programs that add value to the scope of social, cultural, philanthropic, and welfare activities for the needy during their difficult times in Kuwait and India. TKK is the recipient of the prestigious Karnataka State Tulu Sahitya Academy Award for the year 2020.

TKK strives continuously to preserve and promote the rich cultural diversity, languages, ethnicity, and customs of coastal Karnataka. Due to the current situation and abiding by all rules and regulations by the State of Kuwait, Tulu Parba 2021 kept virtually like the event held last year.

The event was viewed by lakhs of Tuluvas spread around the globe through digital medium and hailed the efforts in putting this beautiful extravaganza under the able leadership of Mr Sanath Kumar Shetty.

The program was inaugurated through the lighting of the lamp by the Tulu Koota Kuwait President, Management Committee Members and Advisors. The virtual program started with the message from H.E Sibi George, Ambassador of India to Kuwait. In his message, he appreciated the philanthropic and welfare activity of the Tulukoota Kuwait especially during the Covid-19 pandemic and wished all the best for TKK’s future endeavours.

While addressing the virtual viewers all over the globe, President Sanath Kumar Shetty in his presidential address thanked all the past presidents, members and those who are involved for their continuous support in keeping the Tulu Koota flag always high, both in the cultural front and in philanthropic deeds. He mentioned the list of the philanthropic and welfare activities carried out during this year. He also thanked all the event sponsors, well-wishers, committee members and supporters of Tulu Koota Kuwait.

The main attractions of this year's cultural extravaganza was the Tulu comedy skit “Manas Gendi Manmathe” played by the famous BVC friends team, a dance drama “Tulunada Beeredi Ullalada RANI ABBKKKA” by Excellent Surathkal Dance Institute, Kannada, Tulu, Konkani, Byari, and Hindi Songs by the musical team lead by Mr Rajagopal and the well-known singers from Tulunadu. The program was a fine blend of music, dance, drama, and comedy with complete entertainment for the viewers. Because of high viewership and public demand program was re-telecasted on Namma Kudla 247 TV channel, YouTube and Facebook channels on Sunday 31 st October 2021.

The event was well coordinated by our able cultural secretary, Mr Manoj Shetty, with active support from the TKK advisors, management committee and all committee members.

Tulu Koota Kuwait expresses appreciation to Namma Kudla channel who coordinated the entire program along with MC’s Ms Shravya Shanker Shetty and Mimicry Sharan.

Tulu Koota Kuwait also expresses sincerest gratitude for their sponsors – Land Trades & others. Without their contribution, this event would not have been a success.

Mr Roshan Quadras, General Secretary of Tulu Koota Kuwait rendered of Vote of Thanks.

TKK is dedicating the success of the event to the entire Tulu Koota family.

The management and all committee members express their gratitude towards every for their continued support and hope the same in the future programs too.

