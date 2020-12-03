Spread the love



















Tulunad – The apt name for Mangalore International Airport

Mangaluru: In recent days, renaming of the Mangalore International Airport has been the hot topic in Dakshina Kannada & Udupi districts. Various people, organizations and political parties have suggested various names and some demands are also based on caste, creed and religion. Amidst all this, Namma Tulunadu Trust, Mangalore, is on the path to unite the people of Tulunadu irrespective of all diversities in the name of region, religion and caste. “Tulunad International Airport – Mangalore”, a name that can be unanimously adopted by people of all walks of life in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. An Official Request in this regard has been submitted to the respective authorities for their consideration. Located in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of the state of Karnataka, Tulu language is being used as a dialect for the daily activities of the community of various faiths.

Tulu Language, Art, Culture, Sports, Bhoothakola, Yakshagana, Kambala, Drama, Film and Festivals have garnered attention globally. Tourists from various countries arrive every year to witness the same and Mangalore International Airport situated at the coastal belt of Mangalore has facilitated this.

The people of Tulunad, maintaining the dignity and respect have urged to rename the International Airport as “Tulunad International Airport – Mangalore”.

Tulunad, the land of Tuluvas, is the cradle of many legendary people like the Parashurama, King Bhoothala Pandya, Queen Rani Abbakka, Koti-Channayya, Kaantha Bare-Booda Baare, Agoli Manjanna, Abbagga-Daaraga, Kalkuda, Bappa Beary from Beary’s community, Rev. Männer who published the first Tulu Dictionary, and so on. Every community wants the name of their legends to be a part of the Airport. However, if one of these names are selected, it would offend the others and there would be a mass protest.

In contrast, Tulu has been a part of the life of people of all walks of life irrespective of religion, region and caste in Mangalore and Udupi. Tulu is an emotion that has been embraced by all.

On this occasion, on behalf of the people of Mangalore and Udupi, we request you to kindly rename the Mangalore International Airport as “Tulunad International Airport”.



