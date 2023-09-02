Tumakuru man gets RI for killing daughter, dumping body into well

A local court here on Saturday sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for murdering his daughter and dumping the body into a well.

Tumakuru: A local court here on Saturday sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for murdering his daughter and dumping the body into a well.

Narasimhamurthy, a resident of Venkatapura village in Koratagere taluk, is the convicted person.

The incident had taken place on December 4, 2018. The man had killed his four-year-old daughter Sindhu as he considered her as an impediment in his second marriage.

He had dumped the body into the well and escaped. Kolala police, who had registered the case regarding the disappearance of the girl, managed to track him down. On sustained interrogation, the accused had confessed to the crime.

Kolala police had filed a charge sheet against Narasimhamurthy in this connection.

Judge K.B. Geetha had pronounced the judgment and public prosecutor S.Rajanna had argued for the case.

Narasimhamurthy had confessed that he suspected his first wife of infidelity and decided to get married again.

Like this: Like Loading...