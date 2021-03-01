Spread the love



















Tunisia reports 662 new Covid-19 cases, 233,277 in total



Tunis: Tunisian Health Ministry reported 662 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 233,277.

The death toll from the virus rose by 27 to 8,001, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients reached 1,108, including 266 in intensive care units, while the total number of recoveries reached 198,006, the Xinhua news reported..

A total of 979,785 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, said the ministry.