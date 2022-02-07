Tunisian Prez dissolves Superior Council of Judiciary over suspected corruption



Tunis: Tunisian President Kais Saied has decided to dissolve the country’s Superior Council of the Judiciary, according to a video published by the presidency.

“The Superior Council of the Judiciary is considered, from now on, an institution belonging to the past … a decree will be published on the matter,” Saied said early Sunday during his visit to the headquarters of the Interior Ministry late Saturday.

The President pointed to suspected corruption by many local magistrates and their failures in managing several major cases, especially those involving political assassinations.

Saied also expressed his support for the Tunisians in “expressing their opinions and positions in relation to several issues that concern them” through demonstrations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The visit coincided with the commemoration of the ninth anniversary of the assassination of left-wing opponent Chokri Belaid.

The Tunisian President considered the assassination case of Belaid “manipulated by a number of judges, whether in the public prosecution or in the courts”.

Chokri Belaid, Head of the Democratic Patriotic Party and a leading voice of Tunisia’s secular opposition, was shot dead outside his home in the capital Tunis on February 6, 2013.