Turkish President condemns Biden for approval of $735-mn arms sales to Israel



Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday condemned his US counterpart Joe Biden for approval of arms sales to Israel.

The US President was “writing history with bloody hands in this incident where Gaza was attacked disproportionately,” Erdogan said at a press conference elaborating on recent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians, the Xinhua news agency reported.

“You have forced us to say this. We can’t stay silent on this anymore,” he added.

“Palestinian lands are being washed with blood and cruelty. You are also supporting this,” Erdogan noted.

Earlier in the day, the US government reportedly approved the sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel.

