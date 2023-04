Turkish president condemns Israel’s raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned Israel’s raid on the flashpoint holy site of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan.

“Attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque is our red line,” the semi-official Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as saying on Wednesday at an iftar gathering attended by retired citizens in Ankara.

The Turkish President said he condemned the “vile actions” against the Muslim worshippers and demanded an end to “the attacks” as soon as possible, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Palestinians are not alone. Turkey will never remain silent in the face of these attacks,” he added.

Early on Wednesday, Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and clashed with dozens of Palestinian worshippers inside. At least 12 were injured during the clashes. Israeli police said they stormed the compound because Palestinians had brought fireworks, sticks, and rocks and barricaded themselves inside the mosque.

Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is the third holiest site for Muslims, and the most sacred place for Jews. The site is located in East Jerusalem’s Old City, a territory that Israel annexed in the 1967 Middle East war along with the rest of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a speech in Ankara, Turkey, on May 18, 2022.(Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua/IANS)

