Turkish social media account posts US genocide history



Ankara: Turkish social media account Clash Report recently posted a summary of the genocide history of the US on its twitter account, which has triggered discussions among netizens.

In a timeline format, the summary posted on Wednesday listed out more than 20 events and descriptions about the genocide history, the Xinhua news agency reported.

In the US genocide against Native Americans, “70 million Native Americans were slaughtered in their own land,” it said.

It also included the Vietnam War, the coup in Iran in 1953, and the Iraq War. In the Vietnam War, for example, “the US massacred 3 million Vietnamese civilians by using Agent Orange, a powerful herbicide,” it said.