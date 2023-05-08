Turks abroad show huge turnout in elections



Turks abroad show huge turnout for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, the Supreme Election Board (YSK) has said.



Ankara: Turks abroad show huge turnout for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, the Supreme Election Board (YSK) has said.

The number of Turkish citizens abroad who cast their votes for the May 14 elections exceeded that for the last elections in 2018, Xinhua news agency reported, citing YSK figures.

A total of 1,514,987 ballots had been cast as of mid-Sunday at Turkey’s foreign missions and customs gates since April 27, while this figure was 1,358,584 in 2018.

Polling stations were established in 156 foreign representations of Turkey across 73 countries for more than 3.4 million voters registered abroad, among whom 278,000 are first-time voters, according to ballot box committees.

There are more than 64 million eligible Turkish citizens to cast their votes at home and abroad, according to the YSK.

Voting at Turkey’s foreign representations will end on May 9 and continue at customs gates until May 14.

In the case that the presidential election goes to the second round, Turks could cast votes between May 20 and 24 at designated offices.

Like this: Like Loading...