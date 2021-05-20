Spread the love



















TVS Motor Co & Sai Radha TVS Offer Free Check Up of 48 TVS Apache Bikes of DK Police

TVS Motor Company & Sai Radha TVS, Bendore-Mangaluru Offer Free Check Up/Free General Service Camp, including Oil Change of 48 TVS Apache Bikes of Dakshina Kannada District/Mangaluru Police, as a kind gesture to these Frontline Workers/Covid Warriors during this lockdown/Pandemic.

Mangaluru: It should be noted that TVS Motor Company has played a great role since the start of the pandemic through various donation programmes and community service, and the Company is still participating in their community projects, including supporting the frontline workers-the police personnel. The Company in November 2020 had donated 25 units Apache RTR 160 motorcycles (priced at Rs 1,03 lakh plus each) as a gesture to show the two-wheeler maker’s commitment towards supporting frontline workers (Police) in Bengaluru. The TVS Apache RTR 160 bikes are the most common bikes used by traffic police for patrolling the city

Earlier to this in 2020, the Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer, TVS Motor Company had supplied face masks and PPEs to the Karnataka state government. The supply of PPEs and masks is part of the company’s proactive measures to support the government against the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The Company had handed over 3,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and 10,000 N95 masks to B.S. Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka. The supply of PPEs and N95 masks by the two-wheeler manufacturer is just one of the many initiatives taken by them to support the government. The company has also been consistently distributing face masks and disposable hand gloves to essential workers, police personnel and healthcare workers. The company has also been providing packed meals to them, as well as other migrant workers in Bengaluru..

During the pandemic, the Company has also deployed a number of vehicles on the outskirts of Beangaluru with disinfectants as well. The disinfected sprayers-equipped vehicles have covered close to 4000 villages, in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19. They have also taken a number of steps to ensure the safety of their employees as well. This includes having set up an exclusive helpline number as well, which will address queries of its employees. There is also an app which has been set up, called TVS-ICE (In Case of Emergency), allowing the company to fulfill any and all requirements of its employees, during this tough period.

Even though the country is under extended lockdown, and all operations have been shut down entirely, TVS Motor Company, among many other vehicle manufacturers, are doing their part in supporting the governments of both central and state, as well as healthcare officials, doctors and other essential service providers, to get through this tough period. And the Company’s new initiative is to offer a FREE CHECK UP of TVS Apache Bikes of Police Personnel, all over India, including Bengaluru and Mangaluru. And in this project, the Company has joined hands with Sai Radha TVS, Mangaluru, where nearly 50 TVS Apache bikes of DK police, including Mangaluru, Mulky, Bajpe, Moodabidri, Panambur, among others.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Sai Radha TVS Workshop Manager Preethesh Kumar said, ” This is a small contribution to the nation and society by offering Free check up for police TVs vehicles (Corona/Covid Warriors), so that police staff members can use the TVS brand Apache bikes trouble free and in good running condition to perform their duties. This project started today 20 May and will continue until 25 May, where all these nearly 50 bikes will be given a full check up, with oil change, with a total value of Rs 800 for each bike, and expenses borne by TVS Motor Company, and partial expenses shared by Sai Radha TVS. Today we serviced 12 bikes. This is for the FIRST time such an initiative has been taken by the Company as a kind gesture to these frontline workers, and we the local team of Sai Radha TVS feel proud to be part of this Free Check Up/Free General Service Camp in Mangaluru”

The Sai Radha TVS team which handles this project of Free Check Up of bikes done at the Police Headquarters near Police Commissioner’s Office include : Advisor -Prashant; Workshop Manager Preethesh Kumar; Technicians: Shravan, Hariprasad, Shamith, and Punith; and Spare parts in-charge- Sandeep. And locally this project is initiated under the leadership of Manohar Shetty and Siddarth Shetty-Managing Partners of Sai Radha TVS; and Rajesh Shetty-the Divisional Manager of Service & Sales. Indeed a very good initiative by TVS Motor Company along with Sai Radha TVS as a kind gesture and love towards the “Covid Warriors”, the Police Personnel.

Like this: Like Loading...