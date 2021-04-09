Spread the love



















Tweet helps DCW rescue Jharkhand minor girl in Delhi



New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has rescued a 16-year-old girl from Channa Market in New Delhi’s Karol Bagh area. The girl hails from Gumla district in Palkot block of Jharkhand.

The DCW took cognizance of a tweet and rescued her from a house in Channa Market on Thursday. This tweet was traced to a Twitter account in Jharkhand, tagging the Jharkhand and the Delhi Police.

The girl said: “She was sent to Delhi from her village on the pretext of getting work there”. A fake Aadhaar card was made for her and she was tutored that if anyone asked her age, she should say it was 18 years.”

The victim had been working at a house in Karol Bagh for the last four months and earlier she worked in another house for four months. The girl said that she wanted to return to her native place.

After rescuing the girl, the DCW team placed her in a shelter home following her appearance before the Child Welfare Committee. The DCW has also taken cognisance of how a fake Aadhaar card was made for the girl.

Swati Maliwal, DCW Chairperson, said, “Children from Jharkhand, Odisha and other states are brought to Delhi on a large scale by several job recruitment agencies. Girls from different states are brought to Delhi by luring them with good salaries and are kept in bad conditions without remuneration or meagre salaries and made to work in households.”