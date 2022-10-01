Twelfth Graduation Day Celebrated at Sahyadri Campus

Mangaluru: The Twelfth Graduation Day ceremony of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru was held at Sahyadri Campus on Saturday, October 01, 2022. Mr Suresh HP, Global Delivery Head across the vertical groups at Mindtree Ltd. was the Chief Guest at the Graduation Ceremony. A total of 950 students were awarded their respective degrees of BE and MBA at Sahyadri Campus and received their graduation certificates by the chief guest.

Dr Rajesha s, the Principal, welcomed the gathering and also shared a glimpse of Sahyadri college with its growth story since its inception. The institute is currently an autonomous institute with NAAC and NBA Accredited. He expressed his pride in announcing various ranks achieved by the college. With its accomplishments, the college has increased its prominence throughout the region.

Mr Suresh HP Global Delivery Head across the vertical groups at Mindtree Ltd. In his remarks, congratulated the students and told them that by completing the programme, they have distinguished themselves by creating a wealth of prospects for professionals and entrepreneurial growth. He gave a quote from Marianne Williamson: “Every ending is a new beginning. It is important to put the past in the past where it belongs so that students can make the most of the life that is still ahead of them, he also spoke about the pandemic which created huge disturbances all throughout the world. During this crisis, India developed vaccination programmes as well as nationwide distribution systems. Although we are proud of the distribution, the growth of the country was low, however, the graduates are at the perfect time to put their knowledge into practise and advance our nation’s development. He also shared his thoughts on, everyone should spend the first third of their lives learning, the second third by earning, and the latter third by giving to society. Life should revolve around unlearning and relearning, and success should be measured by how quickly we pick things up. If you want to be a leader, live life with honesty, integrity, devotion, passion and commitment He also said to be a responsible citizen to give back to society the good values.

Dr Pushpalatha K HOD of AIML requested the Chief Guest to declare the Graduation Day open which was followed by the distribution of certificates to the graduating students and oath-taking.

Dr Manjappa Sarathi, Director-R&D and Consultancy, In his final remarks, expressed his gratitude to the administration for providing so many opportunities for students and for encouraging their active participation in college events, with these skills, our students could reach the success zone.

Prof. Balakrishna S S, Vice Principal in his vote of thanks congratulated the graduates and said that the institute was proud of their achievements. He advised the students to grow and continuously learn in life and make this day a memorable one.

The Bhandary Foundation trustees Mr Devdas Heggde and Mr Jagannath Chowta, and all Dept. heads and faculty and other staff were also present in the Programme.

Three of the graduating students shared their experiences of the time they spent on the Campus and expressed their gratitude to their alma mater. The formal function was followed by a photography session.

