Twelve Ursuline Franciscan Congregation Sisters make Perpetual Profession

Mangaluru: The Ursuline Franciscan Congregation held the celebration of Perpetual Profession on Tuesday, April 20th at Valencia Church, Mangaluru. Twelve Sisters offered themselves forever in the service of the Lord through their total ‘YES’ to the Lord.

Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore officiated at the Solemn Eucharist along with 24 priests. In his homily the Bishop urged the sisters to spread the Easter joy and in order to have Easter joy one need to love Christ Crucified and bear all the suffering in life. God called these sisters to love Christ and preach Christ Crucified thus be the true instruments to the poor by being hands, eyes and Heart of Christ.

Rev. Sr Susheela Sequeira, the Superior General accepted their vows in the name of the Church. The parents and relatives of the Sisters and Ursuline Franciscan Sisters participated in the solemn celebration. The Sisters were felicitated for taking a firm step of offering their entire lives in the service of the Lord.

We appreciate and congratulate them for their wholehearted ‘yes’, commitment and their faithfulness to God and to the mission. We pray God’s blessings on their resolve and commitment. Social Distance and Covid-19 rules were followed.