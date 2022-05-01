Twist in DAR Rajesh Kundar’s Suicide, Case Filed against Four

Udupi: After a day of the suicide case of DAR Head constable Rajesh Kundar shooting himself. The Udupi Town police have registered a case against four persons after they found a death note on April 30.

According to sources, before committing suicide, Rajesh Kundar had written a death note against three persons including DAR APC Umesh, Ashfaq, Gangolli PSI and another person. As per the death note, the Udupi Town police have registered a case under IPC section 306. Earlier the Police had registered a case of accidental firing.

Rajesh Kundapur was posted at the Adi Udupi school where the valuation of SSLC answer scripts was in progress.

A month back, Rajesh Kundar was suspended after getting into a fight with his colleague at the Gangolli police station over a roaster issue. He had returned to duty after the suspension was revoked on April 28 and committed suicide on April 29 morning.