Twist in K’taka youth’s murder case for texting married woman

Mysuru: In a twist to the case of a Karnataka youth’s murder for allegedly texting a married woman, police investigation has revealed that a friend of the woman’s husband carried out the murder, police said on Saturday.

The friend nursed a grudge against the woman’s husband and wanted to send him to jail in the case, police said.

The police have cracked the case and arrested one Dinesh and his friend Bheema.

Dinesh wanted to take revenge on N.Prakash, the husband of the victim.

Prakash was a friend of the accused and he never showed his reservations earlier.

Twenty-four-year-old Bhanu Prakash aka Siddu, a resident of Neralehundi in H.D. Kote

was found murdered last Thursday.

His body was found on the banks of Kabini River in the limits of Sargur police station.

Bhanu Prakash had allegedly tried to woo the married woman. He used to send text messages and also make calls to her. There was an altercation between the woman and the family of the deceased recently over the issue.

Bhanu was found dead later and there were marks of assault injuries on his neck, waist and abdomen by machete. The family and police naturally suspected the role of husband of the victim behind the murder.

However, the preliminary probe by the police was not able to establish any connection in this regard.

Following the complaint by the family of the deceased, the police had detained six persons in connection with the case and continued the probe.

Finally based on the call analysis, they had suspected the role of accused Dinesh.

When questioned, Dinesh confessed to the killing. He told police that his role would never be suspected in the case and Prakash, the woman’s husband would be arrested and sent to jail.

Using the opportunity, the accused along with his friend Bheema had slit the throat of Bhanu Prakash and killed him. They had thrown the weapon used for the act into the water channel. The investigation is on.

