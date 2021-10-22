Spread the love



















Twist in Nagaraj Suicide Case in Shankaranarayana – 5 including Wife and 2 Minors Arrested

Kundapur: What was believed to be a case of suicide, reported four days ago, has taken a new twist with the arrest of five accused including wife and two minors under the Shankernarayana Police station limits of Byndoor Taluk.

The deceased has been identified as Nagaraj (36), a resident of Amaparu Moodbage.

The arrested have been identified as Mamatha (34), wife of Nagraj and her two friends Kumar and Dinakar. Two minors have been sent to the remand home.

On October 18 night Nagaraj’s wife Mamatha filed a complaint in the Shankernarayana Police station saying that Naragraj had committed suicide by hanging himself. He was an alcoholic and had committed suicide. Based on her complaint the police had registered a case of suicide.

After receiving the death news of Nagaraj, his sister arrived from Shivamogga and found wounds on his neck and other parts of the body. Later she filed a complaint suspecting murder.

Based on the complaint filed by Nagaraj’s sister, the Shankaranarayana Police arrested Mamatha (34), the wife of Nagraj and her two friends Kumar and Dinakar. Two minors involved in the case have been sent to the remand home.

Family dispute and illicit relationship is suspected to be the main reason for the murder.

Shankaranarayana Police investigating the Case.

