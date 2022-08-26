Twitter, IRCTC representatives to appear before Parl panel today



New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has summoned Twitter and IRCTC over the data privacy on Friday.

As per the Lok Sabha, the panel will hear the views of the representatives of Twitter India and IRCTC on citizens’ data security and privacy on Friday.

The committee will hear the views of individuals, stakeholders and experts on issues related to digital platforms, technology and gig economy relating to the subject citizens’ data security and privacy.

According to reports, the IRCTC has more than 10 crore users and it wants to monetise the data.

The meeting comes day after the Pegasus panel, in its report submitted in the Supreme Court, said that the presence of controversial Israeli spyware Pegasus was not conclusively established in 29 mobile phones examined, and also the Central government “has not cooperated” in the probe.

The top court-appointed panel said five out of 29 mobile phones were possibly infected with some malware, but that does not mean it was Pegasus spyware.

The panel, headed by retired Supreme Court judge R.V. Raveendran, had submitted its report in the apex court in July. The panel said the government has not fully cooperated while examining the phone for the malware.

Like this: Like Loading...