Two Accused of Murder Case of Bajpe PS Convicted with Life Imprisonment

Mangaluru: As per police reports, Two Accused of the Murder Case of Bajpe PS (Cr no 108/2019/U/s 302,201 r/w 34 IPC/Sc- 203/2019) are Convicted with Life Imprisonment., by the Judge of 6th Additional District sessions court, Mangaluru.

The Accused are Ramesh Shettigar @ Pongu Ramesh and Nithyananda @nithya @dubli. In Today’s Sentence- both the accused are sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each for the offence punishable under Sec.302 r/w Sec.34 of IPC. In default to pay the fine, they shall undergo further rigorous imprisonment for two years.

Accused no 1 and 2 are also sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for seven years and to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh each for the offence punishable under Sec.201 r/w Sec.34 of the Indian penal code. In default to pay the fine, each one of them shall undergo imprisonment for one year.

