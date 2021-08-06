Spread the love



















Two army men booked for chain snatching, 1 held



Meerut (UP): Two army jawans have been booked in Meerut for allegedly snatching gold chains during their leave from duty. One of the alleged accused Akash Kumar, 25, is posted in Jammu and Kashmir, has been arrested on Thursday. Akash is a rifleman in Rashtriya Rifles.

His friend, Ravinder, has joined duty in Nasik and the police have alerted his seniors and are seeking their help to arrest him. Ravinder, a national player in 400 metre sprints, is posted as gunner at the Artillery Centre, Nasik.

Police have said that the accused may have carried out the crime just for its “thrill.”

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Suraj Rai said, “Their crime was captured on a CCTV camera. It seems they were doing it for thrill, and were completely unprepared for this. Their faces were clearly visible and even the motorcycle’s registration number was also visible. There was ‘Army’ written on the back of the motorcycle.”

According to police, Akash and Ravinder had come to their native Sardhana town in Meerut on leaves a few days ago. It was then that they planned the snatching.

Police have confirmed their involvement in two incidents of chain snatching. The first one took place in Surajkund area on July 11 when a 60-year-old woman’s chain was looted.

The next one took place on July 24 in Sadar Bazaar area of the town. A same red colour motorcycle was used in both the crimes.

