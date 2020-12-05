Spread the love



















‘Two Arrested Connected to Provocative Graffiti on Two Walls in the City’- Police Commissioner

Mangaluru: Finally, the City police have succeeded in arresting two persons in connection with graffiti scribbled on two walls, one on an apartment complex wall on Kadri Kambla road, and the second one on the wall of an old police outpost near the District Court in the City in support of terrorist organisations. Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash addressing the media on Saturday 5 December said, “We have arrested two culprits identified as Mohammad Shaarik and Maz Munir Ahmed, both from Theerthahalli. Mohammed Shaarik (22) has completed B Com and is operating a cloth shop in Theerthahalli. While Maz Munir Ahmed (21) is pursuing B Tech at a private college in Mangaluru, resides in a rented house near Arya Samaj road in City. For the past three months, he has been working at a delivery company”.



“We have found out that their motive in committing the offence was to gain publicity. It is now learnt that the graffiti was written on the wall of an old police station near District Court nearly three weeks prior to the one they wrote on the wall of the apartment complex on Kambla road.. Since the graffiti on the wall of the old police outpost was written in Arabic language ( in English script), it went unnoticed since people could not understand the language. Since their first act was not noticed, the both decided to write on the wall of the apartment complex to gain publicity. Their arrests were made based on the CCTV footage and various other networks. The accused will be produced in the court, seeking police custody and followed by further investigation. We will also investigate if the both have any connection to any other organizations” added the Police Commissioner.

It should be noted that news was published in print and electronic media two days ago that the Mangaluru police had taken a 21-year-old youth into custody on Thursday in connection with pro-terror graffiti that sprung up in the city recently. The arrested person was a resident of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district. Police suspect the involvement of two bike-borne men and three special teams were investigating the two cases of provocative graffiti. (Ref: This Time Graffiti by Miscreants on Wall of Old Police Outpost near District Court )

Last week, a case was registered for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities and causing damage to property in Mangaluru after some miscreants scribbled graffiti in support of terror groups Lashkar-E-Taiba and the Taliban. (‘Don’t force us to invite Lashkar-e-Taiba, Taliban to deal with Sanghis’: Graffiti in Mangaluru) On Friday, Mangaluru police denied the arrest of an accused in connection with the provocative and pro-terror graffiti incidents. Early the news was abuzz that a youth, working as an executive for an online food delivery company and a native of Thirthahalli, was taken into custody for interrogation. Denying the arrest or taking any person into custody, Vinay A Gaonkar, DCP (crime and traffic), Mangaluru, told the media that there is no major breakthrough in the case so far. “The technical team, cyber police and other special teams are continuing with the investigation,” he added.

Yesterday, the City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash clarifying on the issue had said no one has been arrested until now, relating to graffiti on the apartment complex waa on Kadri Kambla Road on 27 November and the other on the old-police outpost wall near District Court on 29 November. Commissioner had said, ” The investigation is going on smoothly and seriously. We have gathered a bunch of information related to the case, where a few have been detained and inquiries made as part of the investigation procedure. So as of now, no has been arrested as mentioned in few media, and once the investigation and arrests are made, the exact truth will be revealed”(After DCP, Now Police Commissioner Clarifies on News of Person Arrested in Graffiti Case)..

Further the Police Commissioner had said “Since Special investigation teams are sleuthing into this issue from various angles and as of now we can’t reveal it. Based on the CCTV camera footage and mobile tower location, the police are doing an intensive investigation,and police teams have toured Bengaluru, Shivamogga and few other places as part of the investigation. It is suspected that three persons who are being questioned, could be involved in this act”. Now after thorough investigation the truth is revealed, and two accused are in custody.