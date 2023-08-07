Two Arrested for Selling Bhang Chocolates in City

Mangaluru: On July 19, a team of Mangaluru South police raided a petty shop in Highland and seized Rs 5,500 worth of ‘bhang’ laced chocolates, sold as “Mahashakti Munakka”, “Bum Bum Munakka Vati”, “Power Munakka Vati”, and “Ananda Choorna”. The police have now booked the shop owner Bechan Soankar hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

On the same day, the Mangaluru North police raided another shop, “Vaibhav Pooja Sales” at Puja Palace building, Car Street and seized 300 packets of bhang-laced chocolates worth Rs 48,000 and 592 Beedi chocolates, all worth Rs 12,592 from its owner Manohar Shet.

The seized bhang-laced chocolates were sent to forensic science laboratory for further examination where it was found to contain cannabis. In this connection, a case was filed against Bechan Soankar and Manohar Shet under the NDPS Act.

The accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

