Two Arrested for Sexually Harassing Minor Girl in Shankarnarayana

Kundapur: The Shankarnarayana Police arrested two persons under POCSO Act for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl on November 16.

The arrested have been identified as Praveen and Ajay from Shivamogga.

According to the Police, the minor girl was staying in her grandmother’s house and studying in 8th standard. While she was returning from school the accused took her near a forest area and tried to sexually abuse her. The girl objected and later informed her parents.

In this connection, an FIR was filed at the Shankarnarayana police station.

Based on the complaint, the PSI of Shankarnarayana police station Sridhar Naik and his team arrested the accused. Both the accused were produced before the court and remanded to Judicial custody.