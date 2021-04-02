Spread the love



















Two Arrested in Attack on Nuns- Action was Taken on MP Alphons Appeal

Responding to the appeal made by Member of Parliament Alphons Kannanthanam, action has been taken on the nun attack case in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Two persons have been arrested and taken for interrogation. The attack happened on the 19th of March 2021.. Alphons has personally presented the appeal for strong action against the attack when Home Minister Amit Shah had come for the campaign in Kanjirappally constituency from where Alphons is contesting the election. He had also followed up with the Prime Minister for immediate action.

On March 19, two young ladies who had been travelling with two nuns were going to Rourkela in Odisha. In the meantime, leaders of the Hinduism group had complained that the ladies have been being taken for conversion. Throughout this time, leaders of a huge variety of Hinduism organizations reached Jhansi and created a ruckus. Following the grievance, the GRP had taken the ladies off the train with the two nuns. After interrogation, there was no evidence to prove any conversion case.

The police have arrested two persons involved in the attack and handed them over to GRP, Jhansi. Both individuals belong to Hindu groups. The Home Minister had assured strict action in the whole matter. The staff of CO Metropolis, SOG together with the police of town Kotwali, Nawabad police station on Thursday apprehended two accused in Madhya Pradesh. After this, Jhansi police handed over each of them to the GRP. The GRP has arrested one other accused Purukesh Amaraya, together with the Hinduist chief and president of the Nationalist Group, Anchal Adjaria. Each is being questioned.

Speaking to the media in Kanjirappally, Alphons said that “I am happy that action has been taken upon my appeal. The Home Minister had assured me of strict action immediately.” He added that “every citizen of the country has the right to be secure anywhere in the country. If anyone is targeted for reasons of their faith or caste or religion, stringent action has to be taken against the perpetrators of such actions.”