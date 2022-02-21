Two arrested in connection with murder of Hindutva activist in Shivamogga

Shivamogga: Shivamogga police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of Hindutva activist Harsha on the night of February 20.

In a communication to the media, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said two persons had been taken into custody and further investigation into the murder was on. He did not give the names of the arrested persons.

Doddapete police in Shivamogga city registered the murder case based on a complaint by Harsha’s mother Padma. Harsha was murdered by unknown persons on Sunday February 20 night when he was on his way to have dinner.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told mediapersons that two persons had been arrested and three more are suspected of being involved in the crime. “Only further investigation and questioning of the arrested persons would reveal the involvement of others, if any, in the murder,” he said.

The Home Minister said that there were incidents of stone-pelting when Harsha’s family was taking his mortal remains for the final rites. Police had been deployed across Shivamogga to prevent any untoward incident. “The police are free to take appropriate action to bring the situation under control,” he said.