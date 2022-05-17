Two arrested in Gold Theft, Gold Worth Rs 36 Lakhs Seized

Bengaluru: The Amrithahalli police have arrested two persons including the daughter of the victim from Jakkur Layout here on May 17.

The arrested have been identified as Deepti from Jakkur Layout and Madan.

According to the police, Ratnamma a resident of Jakkur Layout was staying along with her daughter Deepti. Ratnamma was working as a tailor. Deepti joined driving classes in Madan’s driving school. While Deepti was learning to drive, she stole gold ornaments belonging to her mother and gave them to Madan.

When Ratnamma found that her gold ornaments were missing she filed a complaint at the Amrithahalli police station. Based on the complaint, the police arrested Madan and Deepti. During interrogation, it was revealed that Deepti had stolen her mother’s gold ornaments and given them to Madan.

The police have seized 750 grams of gold worth Rs 36 lakhs and three cars from Madan’s possession.