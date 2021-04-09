Spread the love



















Two arrested in Gold Theft worth Rs 3.2 Lakh in Dhramasthala

Dhramasthala: The Dhramasthala Police have arrested two persons in connection with robbing a bag containing gold from a devotee who had come to visit the Temple in Dharmasthala.

The arrested have been identified as Siddarth (26) and Drakshayini Korachara (26) from Gadag.

According to the police, on April 1 at 7 am, Kalpana Chandrashekar Naika from Sirsi along with her mother Bhavani had come to Dharmasthala Temple. When Kalpana went inside the Temple her mother was waiting outside with the bag containing a gold chain weighing 40 grams with a Lord Ganesh pendant and a gold bracelet also weighing 40 grams all worth Rs 3.2 lakh. The thieves snatched the bag from Bhavani and fled from the spot.

In this connection, a case was filed in the Dharmasthala police station under section 379 IPC.

To nab, the culprits’ special teams were formed and the accused were arrested by the police on April 9. The police have seized an Innova Car bearing registration number KA 51 A 4048 and the gold ornaments from their possession.

Under the direction of SP of DK Rishikesh IPS, and the guidance of DySP Valentine D’Souza and Beltangady Circle Inspector Sandesh P H, the operation was carried out by Dharmasthala PSI Pavan Nayak, HCs Bennichan, Prashanth and Rahul Rao.

The accused have been produced before the court.